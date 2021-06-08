Render Token Trading Down 32.7% This Week (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $80.06 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Render Token has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00072746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00026834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.63 or 0.00980942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.37 or 0.09873566 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,555,791 coins and its circulating supply is 156,554,826 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.