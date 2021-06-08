Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,465 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Renewable Energy Group worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,693,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 202,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 129,534 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of REGI opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. Research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $122,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,606 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REGI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

