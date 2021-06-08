Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollarama Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollarama presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

TSE:DOL opened at C$53.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$16.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64. Dollarama has a one year low of C$44.45 and a one year high of C$58.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$55.25.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion.

In related news, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total transaction of C$3,922,828.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,544,371.78. Insiders have sold a total of 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 in the last three months.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

