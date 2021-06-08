Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 8th (CPG, CRT.UN, DEC, EXFO, FF, LSPD, PEY, PPL, SLL, TCL.A)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 8th:

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to $7.25. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$1.10.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$150.00.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by CIBC from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$42.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.