Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for June, 8th (CPG, CRT.UN, DEC, EXFO, FF, LSPD, PEY, PPL, SLL, TCL.A)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, June 8th:

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) was given a C$6.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$17.50.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) was given a €26.00 ($30.59) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to $7.25. The firm currently has a tender rating on the stock.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from C$1.20 to C$1.10.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$140.00 to C$150.00.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price raised by CIBC from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$8.00 to C$9.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) was given a C$42.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$39.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by CIBC to C$120.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

