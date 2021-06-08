Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Palatin Technologies (PTN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN: PTN) recently:

6/5/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

6/4/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

5/25/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

5/22/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

4/21/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

PTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,961. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Palatin Technologies Inc alerts:

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTN. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.