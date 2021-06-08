Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Palatin Technologies (PTN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN: PTN) recently:
6/5/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
6/4/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.
5/25/2021 – Palatin Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
5/22/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $0.75 price target on the stock.
4/21/2021 – Palatin Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. "
PTN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,697,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,961. Palatin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $135.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.41.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
