Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT):

6/3/2021 – Riot Blockchain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

6/1/2021 – Riot Blockchain had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Riot Blockchain is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Riot Blockchain had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – Riot Blockchain was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

4/17/2021 – Riot Blockchain was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.20 and a beta of 4.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36. Riot Blockchain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Riot Blockchain by 17.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

