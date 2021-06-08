Research Analysts Set Expectations for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.73. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $6.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% during the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $327,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

