Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 8th (AZN, B4B3, G1A, LAUR, LE, LHA, LINC, LIOPF, LKFN, MATW)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 8th:

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) was given a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €11.00 ($12.94) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

was given a €28.00 ($32.94) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lands’ End, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer. It offers men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel, outerwear and swimwear; specialty apparel; accessories; footwear; and home products. The Company operates in two segments: Direct and Retail. It offers products through catalogs, online at www.landsend.com and affiliated specialty and international Websites, and through retail locations. Lands’ End, Inc. is based in Dodgeville, Wisconsin. “

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €8.10 ($9.53) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Meredith Corporation is a media and marketing services company founded upon serving its customers and committed to building value for its shareholders. Its cornerstone is knowledge of the home, family, food and lifestyle markets. From that, Meredith has built businesses that serve well-defined audiences, deliver the messages of advertisers, and extend its brand franchises and expertise to related markets. Its products and services distinguish themselves on the basis of quality, customer service and value that can be trusted. “

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MESA LABORATORIES, INC. designs, develops, acquires, manufactures and markets instruments and systems utilized in connection with industrial applications and hemodialysis therapy. “

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops treatment for cancer, inflammations and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary portfolio consists of MOR208, MOR202, MOR103, MOR106 and MOR107. Its partnered programs lighthouse project includes Tremfya(R) and Gantenerumab. MorphoSys AG is based in Planegg, Germany. “

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) was given a €105.00 ($123.53) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nutriband Inc. is primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company is engaged in developing to provide clinicians and patients with an abuse deterrent transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring opioid therapy. Nutriband Inc. is based in Orlando, United States. “

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €141.00 ($165.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

