Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 8th (BOLT, CFB, CHPT, CHX, CKPT, CNXC, CPNG, CTO, CYD, FSTX)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 8th:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Concentrix Corporation provides technology-enabled business services. The company serves technology & consumer electronics; retail, travel & ecommerce; banking, financial services & insurance; healthcare; communications & media; automotive; and energy & public sector. Concentrix Corporation is based in Fremont, Calif. “

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coupang, Inc. owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃcor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics and everyday consumables, as well as travel and restaurant order and delivery services. Coupang, Inc. is based in Seoul, South Korea. “

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Yuchai International Ltd is involved in the Automotive Industry. They manufacture medium-duty diesel engines in China. They also produce diesel power generators and diesel engine parts. The Company primarily manufactures and sells diesel engines for medium-duty trucks in China. “

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.