Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 8th (ANF, APA, BIIB, BNS, BRC, CCMP, CVE, DAL, DNNGY, EGRNF)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, June 8th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch Co alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a buy rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $30.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

China Evergrande Group (OTCMKTS:EGRNF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a hold rating to an accumulate rating. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $84.00.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from an accumulate rating to a buy rating.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $55.00 target price on the stock.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $3.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $265.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $210.00.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

ZhongAn Online P & C Insurance (OTCMKTS:ZZHGF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.