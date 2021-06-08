Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (KWS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: KWS) recently:

6/7/2021 – KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €76.00 ($89.41) price target on by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/18/2021 – KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($92.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR KWS traded down €1.30 ($1.53) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €76.60 ($90.12). 3,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a 52-week high of €80.90 ($95.18). The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is €75.78.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

