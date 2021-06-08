Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for SiTime (SITM)

SiTime (NASDAQ: SITM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/4/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

6/1/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/29/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/25/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/22/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/13/2021 – SiTime was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $150.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – SiTime had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $125.00.

4/21/2021 – SiTime was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $5.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 205,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,465. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -221.08 and a beta of 0.54. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $151.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.44.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,334. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

