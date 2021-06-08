Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Plug Power (PLUG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) in the last few weeks:

5/28/2021 – Plug Power had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

5/18/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $24.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Plug Power had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $70.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2021 – Plug Power had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

4/26/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Plug Power is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Plug Power had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Plug Power was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

PLUG traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $33.49. 31,292,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,385,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 1.41. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

