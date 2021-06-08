Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.51

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 2634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.31.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. Analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

