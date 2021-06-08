REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.
Shares of REVG opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. REV Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71.
In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About REV Group
REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.
Featured Story: Outperform Rating
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.