REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%.

Shares of REVG opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. REV Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 2.71.

In other REV Group news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REVG. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. REV Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

