REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Raised to $25.00

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on REVG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REVG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. 28,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,960. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.93. REV Group has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of REV Group by 321.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of REV Group during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.