REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.54 and last traded at $18.58. Approximately 18,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 334,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.84.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in REV Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 46,443 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in REV Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter worth $251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

