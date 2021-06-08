Reviewing Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) & Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) and Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Red River Bancshares pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Banc pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Associated Banc has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Associated Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 28.56% 10.53% 1.14% Associated Banc 26.17% 6.67% 0.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red River Bancshares and Associated Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $100.54 million 3.89 $28.15 million $3.83 13.97 Associated Banc $1.43 billion 2.46 $306.77 million $1.86 12.34

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Red River Bancshares. Associated Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Red River Bancshares and Associated Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Associated Banc 0 7 0 0 2.00

Associated Banc has a consensus price target of $19.20, suggesting a potential downside of 16.38%. Given Associated Banc’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Banc has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats Associated Banc on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, it provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage, as well as investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; and other banking services, such as online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements, as well as banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. The company operates a network of 25 banking centers throughout Louisiana and one combined loan and deposit production office in Lafayette, Louisiana. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, and certificates of deposit; deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications. This segment also provides specialized financial services comprising interest rate risk management, foreign exchange solutions, and commodity hedging; administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management; fixed and variable annuities, full-service, and discount and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. The company's Community, Consumer, and Business segment offers checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay, and money transfer services; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 228 banking branches. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

