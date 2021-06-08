Reviewing Flux Power (FLUX) and The Competition

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) is one of 42 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Flux Power to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.9% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Flux Power and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flux Power Competitors 59 478 689 11 2.53

Flux Power presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.27%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Flux Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -63.78% -439.98% -81.66% Flux Power Competitors -7.32% -16.50% -4.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flux Power and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $16.84 million -$14.34 million -3.89 Flux Power Competitors $688.62 million $10.63 million 0.26

Flux Power’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Flux Power has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power’s peers have a beta of -0.40, indicating that their average share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flux Power peers beat Flux Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. The company sells its products directly to small companies, end-users, and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, and battery distributors. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vista, California.

