Revolution Populi (RVP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.21 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $31.69 million and $2.21 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00025763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.14 or 0.00960729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,071.19 or 0.09452747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00049680 BTC.

About Revolution Populi

RVP is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

