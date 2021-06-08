RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Up 0.6%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €15.86 ($18.66) and last traded at €15.86 ($18.66). 945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.76 ($18.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 149.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.