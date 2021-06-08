Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,700 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 86,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.98. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at $926,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.