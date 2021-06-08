Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,045 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 7,332 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of FireEye worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,955 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in FireEye by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 520,071 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 181.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,937 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 212,087 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FireEye by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 98,689 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,810 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 185,310 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FEYE opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. FireEye’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FEYE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,894,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

