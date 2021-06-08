Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 6,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $324,321.75. Insiders have sold a total of 17,642 shares of company stock worth $972,544 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

