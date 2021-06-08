Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Kaman worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $18,761,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 217,614 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,266,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,352,000 after purchasing an additional 158,436 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a 12-month low of $37.38 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

