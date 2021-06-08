Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Meta Financial Group worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,211,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $54.65.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

