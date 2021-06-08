Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Pegasystems worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,780,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pegasystems by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 312,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems stock opened at $123.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.81 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $89.32 and a one year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.