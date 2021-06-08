Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Ambarella worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ambarella by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ambarella by 56.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.69 and a 12-month high of $137.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -62.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.77.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,685,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,124,710 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

