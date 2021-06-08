Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,892,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 482,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,954,000 after buying an additional 215,092 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $19,298,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,975,000 after buying an additional 55,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,819,000 after buying an additional 47,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $157.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.48 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $164.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.46.

In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.