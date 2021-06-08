Rhumbline Advisers Has $4.97 Million Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of iRhythm Technologies worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $64.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.74. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRTC. Citigroup downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.