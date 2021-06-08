Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 9,828 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of First Bancorp worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

FBNC opened at $42.52 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

