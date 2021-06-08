Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Cytokinetics worth $4,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $20,181,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,277,000 after acquiring an additional 851,128 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $10,390,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 582,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,111,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth $6,754,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $22.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $39,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,706 shares of company stock worth $3,046,157. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYTK shares. Barclays started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

