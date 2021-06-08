Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Sonos worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Sonos by 366.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,318,884.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SONO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

