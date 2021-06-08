Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of frontdoor worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in frontdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

FTDR stock opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. frontdoor, inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.62.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 161.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price target on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

