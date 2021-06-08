Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,345 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Upwork worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Upwork by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upwork during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,981,939.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

UPWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

UPWK stock opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. Upwork’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

