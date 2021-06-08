Rhumbline Advisers Sells 15,355 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,355 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Eastern Bankshares worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,650,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 160,572 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,201,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after buying an additional 446,234 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

EBC stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.25. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

