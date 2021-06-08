Rhumbline Advisers Sells 18,399 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,399 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of First Merchants worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRME. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $867,606 over the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of FRME opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.31. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

