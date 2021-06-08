Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,177 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Enstar Group worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,121,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $249.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.70. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $147.04 and a 52-week high of $269.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 77.04%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

