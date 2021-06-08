Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,729 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.10% of Armstrong World Industries worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

AWI opened at $107.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $108.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

