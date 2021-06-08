Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,926 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,926 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the period. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

