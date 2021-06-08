Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,031 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Sonic Automotive worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAH opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $640,505.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 54,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $2,706,723.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,976,302.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926 in the last quarter. 34.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

