Rhumbline Advisers Sells 30,643 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,643 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.45% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,063,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 168,188 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares in the company, valued at $133,995,370.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John A. Roush sold 7,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $358,935.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,332 shares of company stock worth $7,880,112. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMAT stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.55. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.34.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

