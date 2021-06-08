Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,224 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Premier worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Premier by 2.7% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Premier in the first quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Premier by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 651,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after purchasing an additional 334,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 38.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 10.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PINC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.55. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.08 million. Premier had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

