Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,379 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,379 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 197,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 49,970 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 124,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQC. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 397.63 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

