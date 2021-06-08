Rhumbline Advisers Trims Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,729 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Triton International worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 60,868 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Triton International from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of TRTN opened at $52.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.66. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.63.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.21. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Triton International Limited will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

In related news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 12,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $733,527.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,912,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

