RING X PLATFORM Hits Market Capitalization of $12.14 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000161 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $146,335.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00072866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004436 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00027000 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.56 or 0.00994358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.26 or 0.09669247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00051068 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM (CRYPTO:RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 223,874,009 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

