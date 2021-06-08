Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Reaches $0.0604 on Top Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $30.71 million and $393,721.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00040731 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049998 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

