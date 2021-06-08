RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $216.73 million-264.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $242.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

RISE Education Cayman stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. 11,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,604. The company has a market cap of $189.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.32. RISE Education Cayman has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). RISE Education Cayman had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, which primarily include educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

