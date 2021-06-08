Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0109 on Top Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Rivetz has a market cap of $285,224.14 and $17.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00026906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.99 or 0.00985786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.09 or 0.09961851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Rivetz Coin Profile

Rivetz is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

