Rivetz Trading Down 13.5% This Week (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Rivetz has a total market capitalization of $278,301.07 and approximately $17.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rivetz has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Rivetz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00070054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00026358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.29 or 0.00964615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.54 or 0.09551404 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00050773 BTC.

About Rivetz

Rivetz (CRYPTO:RVT) is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rivetz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

